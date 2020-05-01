Select Charleston County and city parks reopening Friday after COVID-19 closure

click to enlarge File photo

The wide trails at Laurel Hill County Park are ideal for running

Today, Fri. May 1, Charleston County Parks and Recreation reopens four of their unstaffed locations.These include: Mt. Pleasant's Laurel Hill County Park, Meggett County Park, North Charleston's Wannamaker North Trail, and West Ashley's Stono River County Park.CCPRC notes that these locations are ideal for hiking, biking, and running, adding that visitors must follow all recommended social distancing guidelines.On Thurs. April 30 Mayor John Tecklenburg announced that most city parks will also reopen on Fri. May 1 for exercise; no group activities such as picnics or close contact sports are allowed. In addition to social distancing, park goers are encouraged to consider wearing face masks.Hampton Park's Mary Murray Drive will be temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic as a measure to allow more flexibility for social distancing.Additional county parks will reopen in the coming weeks; stay tuned for a full list, along with necessary restrictions, from CCPRC soon.