McMaster lifting "home or work" order on Monday, outdoor dining allowed with some rules

Gov. Henry McMaster has announced that the statewide "Home or Work" order designed to suppress COVID-19 activity will be lifted starting May 4, and outdoor dining will be allowed with some stipulations.State health officials are continuing to urge those at risk for coronavirus infection to prioritize travel to limit exposure and for those who are experiencing symptoms to remain isolated for 14 days."This virus will continue to spread and still presents a very real and serious threat to our people, but I believe in South Carolinians and their ability to act wisely and safely," McMaster said in a statement on Friday.The state reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 12 new deaths related to the disease. To date, 6,258 cases have been confirmed and 256 people have died.After requests this week from the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, the governor also announced that outdoor dining will be allowed starting May 4 with the following guidelines:- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);- Limit table groups to 8 individuals;- Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area;- Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines;- Tables, chairs, and seats should be sanitized after every customerEffective Friday, McMaster also lifted the executive order requiring visitors from hotspots quarantine for 14 days.