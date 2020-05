Before You Go: Gov. McMaster lifts stay at home order; Poor people are getting poorer; New Zealand has eliminated coronavirus

click to enlarge Photo by Luke Collinson on Unsplash

McMaster says that outdoor dining at SC restaurants can open, with proper social distancing maintained

DHEC reported 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,258. With the addition of 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, the state total is now 256. As of April 30, DHEC estimates that 78 percent of individuals afflicted with coronavirus in South Carolina have recovered, and 22 percent remain ill.Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the state's mandatory 'home or work' order on Friday. McMaster said: "Our goal from the onset of this deadly pandemic has been to protect South Carolinians, but as we all know, the state’s economic health is a major component of the state’s public health." The New Yorker : "The coronavirus is rewriting our imaginations" Time Magazine : "Wages seized. Bank accounts frozen. The poor are getting poorer as creditors pursue debts" National Geographic : "New Zealand has 'effectively eliminated' coronavirus. Here's what they did right." Washington Post: "Reopened restaurants reveal dining's 'new normal:' masked waiters, e-menus, and booth dividers"