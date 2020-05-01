Friday, May 1, 2020
Before You Go: Gov. McMaster lifts stay at home order; Poor people are getting poorer; New Zealand has eliminated coronavirus
The new normal for restaurants includes e-menus and masks
Connelly Hardaway
Fri, May 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM
McMaster says that outdoor dining at SC restaurants can open, with proper social distancing maintained
DHEC reported 160 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,258. With the addition of 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, the state total is now 256. As of April 30, DHEC estimates that 78 percent of individuals afflicted with coronavirus in South Carolina have recovered, and 22 percent remain ill.
Order lifted:
Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the state's mandatory 'home or work' order
on Friday. McMaster said: "Our goal from the onset of this deadly pandemic has been to protect South Carolinians, but as we all know, the state’s economic health is a major component of the state’s public health."
What we're reading:
The New Yorker
: "The coronavirus is rewriting our imaginations"
Time Magazine
: "Wages seized. Bank accounts frozen. The poor are getting poorer as creditors pursue debts"
National Geographic
: "New Zealand has 'effectively eliminated' coronavirus. Here's what they did right."
Washington Post:
"Reopened restaurants reveal dining's 'new normal:' masked waiters, e-menus, and booth dividers"
The rest from the City Paper:
— Food is safe and now is the time to buy local
— One at a time: New music for your weekend
— Mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced for Charleston County
— Select Charleston County and city parks reopening Friday after COVID-19 closure
