Mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced for Charleston County starting Monday

Fetter Health Care Network and Charleston County are providing mobile COVID-19 testing and screening sites at several locations around the location between May 4 and May 18. Testing sites will be open between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Individuals experiencing cough, fever, and shortness of breath and would like a test are asked to request a screening through Fetter Health Care. Same-day tests are available, but organizers are requesting
that visitors be screened prior to arriving.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
May 4: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
May 5: Charity Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
May 6: Fetter Healthcare, 5225 SC-165, Hollywood, SC 29449
May 7: Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Rd, Edisto Island, SC 29438
May 8: Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403
May 11: St. James Presbyterian, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston, SC 29412
May 12: Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
May 13: Wadmalaw Island – exact location TBD
May 14: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston 29405
May15: Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston 29418
May 18: Arabian Temple, 4132 Rivers Ave., North Charleston 29405
May 19: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston 29406
May 20: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston SC 29405
When attending a mobile screening site, citizens are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
All insurance providers are required to cover the cost of testing. "All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay," Charleston County said in a press release.