Mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced for Charleston County starting Monday

Weeks of distancing remain, but MUSC leaders say 5 steps needed to protect public health before rules are relaxed

Charleston has kept cases relatively low, but officials urge caution

The rate of new cases is declining and Charleston's COVID-19 outbreak is less severe than other places, but MUSC leaders say we likely need to maintain social distancing for at least another month. That gives us time, they say, to develop a plan to reopen the economy.

By Sam Spence

Features