Friday, May 1, 2020

Mobile COVID-19 testing sites announced for Charleston County starting Monday

Visitors are asked to do a pre-screening before their test

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DREW HAYS ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
Fetter Health Care Network and Charleston County are providing mobile COVID-19 testing and screening sites at several locations around the location between May 4 and May 18. Testing sites will be open between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals experiencing cough, fever, and shortness of breath and would like a test are asked to request a screening through Fetter Health Care. Same-day tests are available, but organizers are requesting that visitors be screened prior to arriving.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

May 4: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
May 5: Charity Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
May 6: Fetter Healthcare, 5225 SC-165, Hollywood, SC 29449
May 7: Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Rd, Edisto Island, SC 29438
May 8: Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403
May 11: St. James Presbyterian, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston, SC 29412
May 12: Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
May 13: Wadmalaw Island – exact location TBD
May 14: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston 29405
May15: Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston 29418
May 18: Arabian Temple, 4132 Rivers Ave., North Charleston 29405
May 19: Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., North Charleston 29406
May 20: St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston SC 29405
Weeks of distancing remain, but MUSC leaders say 5 steps needed to protect public health before rules are relaxed: Charleston has kept cases relatively low, but officials urge caution
MUSC is preparing for a surge of coronavirus patients in late April
Weeks of distancing remain, but MUSC leaders say 5 steps needed to protect public health before rules are relaxed
Charleston has kept cases relatively low, but officials urge caution
The rate of new cases is declining and Charleston's COVID-19 outbreak is less severe than other places, but MUSC leaders say we likely need to maintain social distancing for at least another month. That gives us time, they say, to develop a plan to reopen the economy.
By Sam Spence
Features
When attending a mobile screening site, citizens are encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

All insurance providers are required to cover the cost of testing. "All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay," Charleston County said in a press release. 

