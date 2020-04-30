Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The Agenda: Graham says extension of $600 unemployment benefit "over our dead bodies"; Possible new COVID-19 treatment

S.C. restaurant association asks for outdoor dining to reopen May 4

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 10:13 AM

No extra aid. Sen. Lindsey Graham said the additional $600 a week in unemployment from the federal government would be extended "over our dead bodies." It is set to expire on July 31. State unemployment benefits usually max out at $326 a week. Source: P&C

Possible treatment. A major study has shown Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir to shorten the recovery time by 31 percent for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Source: AP

New legal resource. The South Carolina Bar Association has launched a toll-free legal assistance hotline for low-income residents who have civil legal questions. Dial 1-833-958-2266, leave a brief detailed message with your question, and qualified individuals are matched with a lawyer who has volunteered to help. Source: Columbia Business Report

Order up. The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association suggested to Gov. Henry McMaster that outdoor dining should reopen on May 4, with indoor dining resuming on May 18. Source: The State

Layoffs. Benefitfocus is laying off 250 people — 17 percent of its staff — and cutting executive salaries, and more cost cutting measures due to the pandemic. Source: Daniel Island News

