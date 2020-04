The Agenda: Graham says extension of $600 unemployment benefit "over our dead bodies"; Possible new COVID-19 treatment

Defense Department photo

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the additional $600 a week in unemployment from the federal government would be extended "over our dead bodies." It is set to expire on July 31. State unemployment benefits usually max out at $326 a week. Source: P&C

A major study has shown Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir to shorten the recovery time by 31 percent for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Source: AP The South Carolina Bar Association has launched a toll-free legal assistance hotline for low-income residents who have civil legal questions. Dial 1-833-958-2266, leave a brief detailed message with your question, and qualified individuals are matched with a lawyer who has volunteered to help. Source: Columbia Business Report



The S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association suggested to Gov. Henry McMaster that outdoor dining should reopen on May 4, with indoor dining resuming on May 18. Source: The State



Benefitfocus is laying off 250 people — 17 percent of its staff — and cutting executive salaries, and more cost cutting measures due to the pandemic. Source: Daniel Island News