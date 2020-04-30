Before You Go: New info adds to state's COVID-19 death count; Marie Kondo (still) wants to fix your life; Coronavirus is shattering the myth of college

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
The NYT writes of a new drug, remdesivir, that shows "modest benefits" in treating coronavirus
: DHEC reported 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,095. With the addition of 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, the state total is now 244.
Data comparison results in higher death count
: On April 29 SCDHEC provided the results of a cross analysis of the deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and those reported on death certificates. DHEC has identified 29 additional deaths associated
with COVID-19 that had not been previously reported. This brings the total to 244. DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said: "It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19. We will continue to release new information as it becomes available."
