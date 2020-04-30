Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Before You Go: New info adds to state's COVID-19 death count; Marie Kondo (still) wants to fix your life; Coronavirus is shattering the myth of college

A new drug shows promise in coronavirus trial

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM

click to enlarge The NYT writes of a new drug, remdesivir, that shows "modest benefits" in treating coronavirus - PHOTO BY CDC ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by CDC on Unsplash
  • The NYT writes of a new drug, remdesivir, that shows "modest benefits" in treating coronavirus
COVID-19 updates: DHEC reported 220 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,095. With the addition of 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, the state total is now 244.

Data comparison results in higher death count: On April 29 SCDHEC provided the results of a cross analysis of the deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and those reported on death certificates. DHEC has identified 29 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 that had not been previously reported. This brings the total to 244. DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said: "It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19. We will continue to release new information as it becomes available."

What we're reading:

Fast Company: "Marie Kondo cleaned house. Now she wants to fix your whole life"

New York Times: "Remdesivir shows modest benefits in coronavirus trial"

The New Yorker: "How the coronavirus pandemic has shattered the myth of college in America"

The Atlantic: "To safely reopen, make the workweek shorter. Then keep it shorter."

Bon Appetit: "Closures, takeout, and relief efforts: How food businesses nationwide are handling coronavirus"

The rest from the City Paper:
Holy City Vintage Market hosting virtual market this Sunday
Graham says extension of $600 unemployment benefit "over our dead bodies"
500 pairs of custom Vans by a Charleston artist to benefit the Alley
— To agents' surprise, Charleston's real estate market has slowed but remains steady
It's time to make SC beer laws work for everyone

