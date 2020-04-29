The Agenda: SC receives F for social distancing; Charleston County could have more than 2,500 untested coronavirus cases

click to enlarge
Social Distancing: F.
-
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
According to Unacast, South Carolina received an F for social distancing an F, the only state to receive a failing grade. Charleston County dropped to C-, Berkeley County came in at a D-, and Dorchester County came in at an F. Source: Unacast
Ya think?
Antibody test results indicate to disease experts that the coronavirus is more lethal than the seasonal flu. The data also suggests that coronavirus infections "greatly outnumber" confirmed COVID-19 cases. Source: Washington Post
Testing, testing.
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates that with 438 confirmed cases, Charleston County could have an additional 2,691 cases that haven't been confirmed with a test. Source: SC DHEC
Money, please.
The Treasury will spend $180 billion on stimulus payments for 150 million eligible Americans. Some still haven't received their check, including people on Social Security and veterans. Source: The Washington Post
Death sentences.
With mixed guidance from the federal Bureau of Prisons, some high-profile inmates have been released to home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other inmates at high risk, including a South Carolina man serving an eight-year sentence, are left behind bars because they can't afford an attorney to make an appeal on their behalf. Source: AP