The Agenda: SC receives F for social distancing; Charleston County could have more than 2,500 untested coronavirus cases

click to enlarge Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

According to Unacast, South Carolina received an F for social distancing an F, the only state to receive a failing grade. Charleston County dropped to C-, Berkeley County came in at a D-, and Dorchester County came in at an F. Source: Unacast



Antibody test results indicate to disease experts that the coronavirus is more lethal than the seasonal flu. The data also suggests that coronavirus infections "greatly outnumber" confirmed COVID-19 cases. Source: Washington Post



South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates that with 438 confirmed cases, Charleston County could have an additional 2,691 cases that haven't been confirmed with a test. Source: SC DHEC



The Treasury will spend $180 billion on stimulus payments for 150 million eligible Americans. Some still haven't received their check, including people on Social Security and veterans. Source: The Washington Post

With mixed guidance from the federal Bureau of Prisons, some high-profile inmates have been released to home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other inmates at high risk, including a South Carolina man serving an eight-year sentence, are left behind bars because they can't afford an attorney to make an appeal on their behalf. Source: AP