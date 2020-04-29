Best of Charleston 2020 will publish (twice!) in June

You should be reading the City Paper's annual Best of Charleston 2020 issue right now. We had April 29 circled on the calendar for our biggest issue of the year and blowout party. But in the current public health and economic climate, we need to postpone our yearly celebration of Charleston's local favorites until we can all enjoy it together.

With the unprecedented times, we're trying something new this year. Best of Charleston 2020 will be printed over two weeks on June 10 and June 17. Yes, this summer you'll get two weeks of Best of Charleston for the price of one (still free).

We feel lucky to be able to continue bringing you the City Paper each week, and thank you for being a supporter of local news, culture, food, arts, music, and businesses. You can still visit us 24/7 at charlestoncitypaper.com. To find a print copy available near you, visit charlestoncitypaper.com/locations.

Save the dates: June 10 and June 17 for Best of Charleston 2020.