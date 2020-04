Before You Go: SC coronavirus deaths surpass 200; Boeing announces national cuts; Taco Bell literature

click to enlarge Provided/File

Boeing is cutting their workforce by 10%

: 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of cases to 5,881. With the addition of 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, the state counts 203 total.: Wednesday, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun announced the company would cut approximately 16,000 jobs as they attempt to reduce spending to make up for the $1.7 billion lost during the pandemic. Production of the Boeing 787 will slow, meaning the North Charleston Boeing facility will also see cuts.