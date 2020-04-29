Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Before You Go: SC coronavirus deaths surpass 200; Boeing announces national cuts; Taco Bell literature

Making art out of fast food

Posted by Parker Milner on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM

COVID-19 updates: 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of cases to 5,881. With the addition of 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, the state counts 203 total.

Boeing announces cuts: Wednesday, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun announced the company would cut approximately 16,000 jobs as they attempt to reduce spending to make up for the $1.7 billion lost during the pandemic. Production of the Boeing 787 will slow, meaning the North Charleston Boeing facility will also see cuts. via The State

Bloomberg: “Trump Orders Meat Plants to Stay Open in Move Unions Slam.”

Vox: "The editor of Taco Bell Quarterly explains how to make art out of a fast food brand"

The Atlantic: “Friends Are Breaking Up Over Social Distancing.”

Washington Post: “They got married in the middle of the friendliest street in town”

The Wall Street Journal: “Starbucks Logs First Quarterly Same-Store Sales Drop in 11 Years.”

