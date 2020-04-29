Before You Go: SC coronavirus deaths surpass 200; Boeing announces national cuts; Taco Bell literature

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
-
Provided/File
-
Boeing is cutting their workforce by 10%
: 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the total number of cases to 5,881. With the addition of 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, the state counts 203 total.
Boeing announces cuts
: Wednesday, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun announced the company would cut approximately 16,000 jobs as they attempt to reduce spending to make up for the $1.7 billion lost during the pandemic. Production of the Boeing 787 will slow, meaning the North Charleston Boeing facility will also see cuts. via The State
WHAT WE'RE READING
:
Bloomberg
: “Trump Orders Meat Plants to Stay Open in Move Unions Slam.”
Vox
: "The editor of Taco Bell Quarterly explains how to make art out of a fast food brand"
The Atlantic
: “Friends Are Breaking Up Over Social Distancing.”
Washington Post
: “They got married in the middle of the friendliest street in town”
The Wall Street Journal
: “Starbucks Logs First Quarterly Same-Store Sales Drop in 11 Years.”
The rest from the City Paper
:
- Furloughed Charleston chef starts bread-baking venture
- Sex still sells, maybe even more so in a pandemic
- How Charleston's artists are navigating the current quarantine
- Here's what to watch after you've binged Tiger King
- R.B.'s Seafood shutters, longtime Shem Creek waterfront restaurant property sold