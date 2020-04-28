The Agenda: McMaster extends state of emergency; Mt. Pleasant to reopen parks on Friday; Folly Beach to remain closed through May 6

Add 15 days.
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency declaration as it was set to expire yesterday. The original declaration came on March 13, and the new declaration adds 15 days from Monday. Source: AP
Sorry, Mayor.
On April 25 – three days ago – Mt. Pleasant Town Council reopened three parks with restrictions as a test. Apparently it was a good-enough test, because on Monday, Town Council voted to reopen parks, with Mayor Will Haynie casting the sole dissenting vote. The parks will reopen on Friday morning with restrictions including that there be no groups later than three. Source: P&C
Folly Beach remains closed.
At their Monday meeting, Folly Beach Town Council voted to continue to restrict access until May 6, when they will vote again on reopening. Source: Live 5
Throwin' it back to 1986
. Oil prices have dropped to their lowest levels since 1986 and the fall of the Berlin Wall. The price decline is attributed to dried up demand with stay at home orders across the country. Source: Wall Street Journal
See JUUL in court.
A 19-year-old Charleston County resident is suing JUUL Labs Inc. for allegedly getting her addicted to vaping. In early March, a 17-year-old Charleston County resident sued the company for their marketing practices. He was one of the 40 S.C. residents that had suffered from the mysterious vaping illness earlier this year. Source: P&C