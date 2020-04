Before You Go: SC unemployment fund could run dry; Charleston jail sees bump in COVID-19 cases; UFO footage is out there

click to enlarge Sam Spence

An additional 122 cases of COVID-19 have been added to to DHEC's count. This brings the total to 5,735 and 438 in Charleston County. 15 more deaths happened in the last 24 hours, totaling 192 people that have died from novel coronavirus.Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced four new cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday. This brings the total to 11 inmates who have tested positive for the disease and two detention center employees. Associated Press : "A look at past disappearances of N. Korean leaders, officials" CNN : "Pentagon officially releases UFO videos" Al Jazeera : "The race to dominate space continues despite the coronavirus" The State : "SC unemployment fund will ‘run out of money’ because of coronavirus, official warns" Politico : "White House-favored model raises coronavirus death estimate to more than 74,000"