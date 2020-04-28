Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Before You Go: SC unemployment fund could run dry; Charleston jail sees bump in COVID-19 cases; UFO footage is out there
The truth is out there
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 5:31 PM
click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
An additional 122 cases of COVID-19 have been added to to DHEC's count. This brings the total to 5,735 and 438 in Charleston County. 15 more deaths happened in the last 24 hours, totaling 192 people that have died from novel coronavirus.
Al Cannon Detention Center sees more cases:
Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced four new cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday. This brings the total to 11 inmates who have tested positive for the disease and two detention center employees.
What we're reading:
Associated Press
: "A look at past disappearances of N. Korean leaders, officials"
CNN
: "Pentagon officially releases UFO videos"
Al Jazeera
: "The race to dominate space continues despite the coronavirus"
The State
: "SC unemployment fund will ‘run out of money’ because of coronavirus, official warns"
Politico
: "White House-favored model raises coronavirus death estimate to more than 74,000"
More from the City Paper:
- Gibbes' annual street party shifts to "on the couch" fundraiser for local restaurants this Thursday
- 3-night livestream features SUSTO, Heyrocco, Little Stranger, and more to fundraise for the Royal American
- Uptown Social calls in Fatso's Last Stand from Chicago for burgers, dogs, shakes, and pizza for takeout
- Charleston County Public Library will host online trivia night every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Tags: before you go, Image