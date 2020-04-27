Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, April 27, 2020

The Agenda: SC receives 1.5 million surgical masks; Seawall wouldn't protect all of downtown; New East Cooper high school expected in the fall

Gators sunbathing on beaches

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ENGIN AKYURT ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash
Masks from China. South Carolina officials have accepted 1.5 million surgical masks from China, 100,000 of which will go to MUSC. Source: AP

Opening Folly? At their Monday night meeting, Folly Beach City Council will discuss the timeline for opening the beach. Source: Live 5

(W)all out of luck. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' proposed $1.75 billion seawall would not protect the South Carolina Aquarium, the port terminal, the International African American Museum, or much of the Neck area. Source: P&C

New Mt. Pleasant high school. Charleston County School District expects to open its first new high school in 10 years in the fall. The coronavirus has not slowed down the construction of Lucy Garrett Beckham High School, which broke ground two years ago in Mount Pleasant. Source: Live 5

While the humans are away, the animals will play. Alligators have been spotted sunbathing on closed beaches across the state. On Saturday, a juvenile gator was escorted off of Kiawah's beach via a trash can. Source: The State

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support local, independent journalism.
Consider a donation to the Charleston City Paper.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS