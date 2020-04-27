Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, April 27, 2020

Preservation Society hosting Carolopolis Awards, lectures, and more online during Preservation Month

Preservation Society celebrates 100 years in 2020

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 9:17 AM

click to enlarge The Carolopolis Awards will be celebrated online on May 22 - FILE PHOTO
  • file photo
  • The Carolopolis Awards will be celebrated online on May 22
The Preservation Society of Charleston (PSC) will celebrate Preservation Month from a distance this year. The 2020 festivities will feature online meetings, events, and lectures throughout the month of May.

Kristopher King, the group's executive director, will kick things off May 1 with a pre-recorded lecture on the Society's formation and history. Another lecture will take place on May 13 to discuss the King Street Masonic Temple at the corner of King and Wentworth streets.

The Carolopolis Awards ceremony, celebrating local historic preservation projects, will also be pre-recorded and released on social media on May 22. Preservation Month will end on May 29 with a live town hall-style meeting on Zoom with the PSC's advocacy team

All through May, the Preservation Society will update their social media platforms with a weekly "quick read" on several historic preservation topics.

2020 marks the PSC's 100th anniversary. Founded by Susan Pringle Frost in 1920, the Preservation Society advocates for the preservation of Charleston's distinct characteristics, including historic and cultural resources.

Tags: , , , , ,

Support local, independent journalism.
Consider a donation to the Charleston City Paper.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS