Charleston-area activist groups band together for Housing Justice Network as eviction deadline nears

The South Carolina Housing Justice Network, a multiracial and multigenerational coalition founded a month ago is advocating for housing, health care, and a living wage as human rights. Working alongside groups like the Poor People’s Campaign, the Charleston Immigration Coalition, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, and the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America, the coalition is pooling its resources to make its voice heard during the coronavirus outbreak.

Together, they hosted an online seminar which has since seen 2,000 views on various platforms in two languages, detailing their mission, goals, and next steps.

One of SCHJN’s first projects is mobilizing supporters to call Gov. Henry McMaster with a list of demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including barring evictions, canceling rent and mortgage payments, and providing homes for all in need of shelter during this time.



Currently, evictions in South Carolina are on hold until May 1 per a March order from Chief Justice Donald Beatty prompted by economic instability spurred by the coronavirus outbreak.

The group is hosting a few call parties over Zoom on April 29, and May 1 from 2-3 p.m. to get people organized. The password to tune in is "CancelRent."

Also provided during the webinar were resources for those struggling to meet their needs during the pandemic and the restrictions and challenges that have come with it.

From informative articles about tenants rights during the pandemic to a guide for tenants to organize themselves against unlawful evictions, the webinar acted as a complete guide to get residents through this crisis.

Though the live webinar was held last week, a recorded version can still be found and viewed in both English and Spanish on Facebook.

