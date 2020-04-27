Before You Go: Goodbye, Sunshine; COVID-19 cases steady; Earl Grant getting looks?
Colbert chats with Gates
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM
Sam Spence
Carnival's Sunshine has left Charleston to be with other ships
COVID-19 updates: After recording a whopping 237 new cases on Sunday, DHEC has reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 statewide today.
Goodbye, Sunshine: Carnival's Sunshine cruise liner, which has been docked in Charleston since cruises were halted nationwide, "has departed Charleston to meet up with other ships in the fleet," like it's some kind of animal being released back into the wild. via P&C
New emergency declaration: Gov. Henry McMaster has re-upped the state's emergency declaration for another 15 days. The original declaration expired on Monday.
What we're reading:
CBS Sports: CofC's Earl Grant among the coaches said to be in the mix to fill the head coach spot at Wake Forest after Danny Manning was dismissed over the weekend.
P&C: Jailed former CSU business professor Al Parish denied release after claiming his life was at risk due to COVID-19 at the Raleigh-area prison where he's serving time.
The Verge: Pro gaming leagues are seeing a huge spike in viewership
Stephen Colbert spoke with Bill Gates on Friday's at-home episode: