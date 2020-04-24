The Agenda: State epidemiologist says cases must decline for two weeks before gatherings can resume; 1 in 7 jobless in SC; Tourism expected to be down by half

click to enlarge
people in South Carolina, 14 percent of workers, have lost their jobs since February. Source: AP
$12.3 billion.
South Carolina is expected to see half the tourism spending in 2020 compared to last year due to the coronavirus according to state Parks, Recreation, and Tourism director Duane Parrish. In 2019, tourists spent $24.5 billion in S.C., this year is expected to be $12.2 billion. Source: The State
Two Weeks.
State epidemiologist Linda Bell said that people should not take the relaxation of restrictions as a reason to let up on social distancing. She said the state would have to see sharp decline in cases over a two week period before people can participate in "any group or congregate activities." Source: P&C
Flooding.
Thursday night's storms brought flooding to a lot of the Charleston area, especially downtown. Source: Live 5
More relief.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $484 billion coronavirus relief package that would give additional funds to depleted programs for small businesses and hospitals. South Carolina's entire delegation voted in favor of the bill. Source: NYT