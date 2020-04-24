Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, April 24, 2020

Before You Go: SC breaks 5,000 coronavirus cases; Sex work goes digital; How to be a successful falconer

30 years of the Hubble telescope

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 5:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CAROLINE STERR ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Caroline Sterr on Unsplash
Coronavirus updates. South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number statewide to 5,070. Including the eight deaths announced Friday, 157 have died from COVID-19 in S.C.

Sex work from home. As more people worry about their proximity to others, how they will make a living, and need an escape, more and more sex work is moving to digital spaces. Read the story: Sex still sells, maybe even more so in a pandemic

What we're reading

- The Verge: Along with health and safety experts, we would like to remind you that Lysol is poison
- The New Yorker: 'A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens'
- The New York Times: 'How to Make It in America as a Professional Falconer'
- The Atlantic: What to Ask Instead of ‘How Are You?’ During a Pandemic
- The Verge: Hubble celebrates 30 years in space with a gorgeous landscape of stars

The hits from the City Paper

- With decriminalization bills left pending in legislature, SC second-highest for marijuana arrests
- Without annual Chef's Potluck fundraiser, Grassroots Wine offering discount cases to benefit Lowcountry Local First and local restaurants
- Homeless to Hope telethon to raise money for those affected by pandemic, featuring Shovels & Rope, Ranky Tanky, and others
- VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 29, featuring chefs, somms, advocates, and more

Start the weekend off with a laugh

