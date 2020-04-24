Before You Go: SC breaks 5,000 coronavirus cases; Sex work goes digital; How to be a successful falconer

What we're reading
- The Verge: Along with health and safety experts, we would like to remind you that Lysol is poison
- The New Yorker: 'A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens'
- The New York Times: 'How to Make It in America as a Professional Falconer'
- The Atlantic: What to Ask Instead of ‘How Are You?’ During a Pandemic
- The Verge: Hubble celebrates 30 years in space with a gorgeous landscape of stars
The hits from the City Paper
- With decriminalization bills left pending in legislature, SC second-highest for marijuana arrests
- Without annual Chef's Potluck fundraiser, Grassroots Wine offering discount cases to benefit Lowcountry Local First and local restaurants
- Homeless to Hope telethon to raise money for those affected by pandemic, featuring Shovels & Rope, Ranky Tanky, and others
- VIDEOS: Revisiting PechaKucha 29, featuring chefs, somms, advocates, and more
Start the weekend off with a laugh
Please enjoy this video of a baby eating queso for the first time pic.twitter.com/vqW6QgvMUI— Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) April 20, 2020