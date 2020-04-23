The Agenda: City of Charleston has tightest regulations for reopening; Storms today; Rural broadband

click to enlarge
Charleston's ordinance.
Ruta Smith
The City of Charleston is attempting to "flatten the curve" with ordinances and closures
The City of Charleston has the tightest ordinances in the state for local businesses reopening as part of regulations being relaxed amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the governor's order requires businesses to limit occupancy, but in Charleston, operators are required to post the max occupancy number at the door and keep track of how many people are inside. Reopened businesses will also need signage to indicate six feet in crowded areas and keep a log of high-touch areas and when they were cleaned. Source: P&C
Severe thunderstorms.
Although the worst part of the storms have moved south, prepare for inclement weather after lunchtime. There is the possibility of 70-mph winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Source: Live 5
Dr. Linda Bell
, the state's top epidemiologist, brings a focus on the people affected by the coronavirus, and reminds viewers that they're people, not counts. Source: Greenville News
Earlier deaths.
A California woman's death on Feb. 6 is now the earliest known death due to the coronavirus. Previously health officials believed the first death was a Washington man on February 29. She did not have recent travel, so it is unknown where she contracted the virus. Source: CNN
Broadband.
South Carolina's lawmakers are under pressure to secure funding for better broadband internet access in rural areas. The coronavirus crisis has put additional urgency on the bipartisan priority. Source: The State