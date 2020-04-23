Before You Go: DHEC now offering nursing home data; New York's UCB permanently closes; Going without routine vaccines

Thursday, April 23, 2020
DHEC is working to compile info about the impact of COVID-19 on the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 161 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional deaths on Thursday. This brings the total number of South Carolina cases to 4,917 and those who have died to 150.
Nursing home numbers:
South Carolina DHEC is now offering regular updates specifically for nursing home
and assisted living facilities that have an associated case of COVID-19, as well as the number of positive cases for residents or staff members. DHEC is compiling and verifying this information to get a fuller picture of COVID-19's impact on these types of facilities.
