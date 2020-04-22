Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

The Agenda: ACLU sues SC over prison conditions amid pandemic; CDC director warns second peak could be worse than the first

Happy Earth Day

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 9:58 AM

See y'all in court. The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina is suing the state, asking for tighter security measures and for some inmates to be released because of the coronavirus. Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia is currently locked down due to a second inmate testing positive for the coronavirus. Source: P&C

Second peak. The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control, Robert Redfield, warned that the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic will be worse than the first, because it could coincide with flu season. He stresses the importance of testing and social distancing, even as businesses reopen. Source: Washington Post

 Beach blues. Gov. Henry McMaster's declaration that the beaches can re-open has set up conflict between local municipalities and the state over whether or not the beaches will be open. While Charleston's beaches have for the most part all agreed to remain closed, the situation is more complicated further up the coast. Source: NPR

Earth Day. To mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the celebrations have all moved online. Source: The Verge

Nursing home outbreak. A Hanahan skilled nursing facility has the most cases of the coronavirus in a nursing home in the state, with 57 confirmed cases. The count includes residents and staff. Source: Live 5

