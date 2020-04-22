SC K-12 schools will remain closed for academic year as state eases coronavirus restrictions

click to enlarge SCETV

South Carolina K-12 public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year as educators and public officials weigh options to ease coronavirus-related restrictions across the state.At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman thanked parents and educators for their work to do what they can to sustain educational efforts."I know this has been stressful," Spearman said. "Thank you for what you are doing."Acknowledging that it's hard to keep up with day-to-day classroom progress, Spearman urged parents and caregivers to "take care of yourself and your family and do the best you can."The state's move comes days after McMaster ordered businesses that were previously closed to reopen, including retail stores. When asked how parents would be able to return to work if children are not in school, McMaster said he was hopeful that his new accelerateSC would develop some options when the group of business, health care, and community leaders convenes for the first time this week."Those are the kind of questions and answers and innovative ideas that we expect to come forward," McMaster says.State school officials are also looking for "innovative" ways to hold graduation for high school seniors.