Wednesday, April 22, 2020
PHOTOS: Enjoy Earth Day 2020 from home with these scenic Charleston landscapes
Go take a walk
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:38 PM
click to enlarge
Happy Earth Day, y'all. Fifty years ago, the annual holiday began, marking support environmental conservation and protection. In Charleston, we are fortunate enough that it can be pretty easy to appreciate the natural areas around us, even if we're cooped up at home.
We asked staff photographer, Ruta Smith, to round up some of her favorite pictures of natural spaces. Get some fresh air, recycle, and enjoy.
Tags: earth day, charleston, photos, pictures, Charleston pictures, the Battery, Magnolia Plantation, Boone Hall, McLeod Plantation, Hampton Park, Kiawah, Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach, Image, Slideshow