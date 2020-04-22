Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

PHOTOS: Enjoy Earth Day 2020 from home with these scenic Charleston landscapes

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
Happy Earth Day, y'all. Fifty years ago, the annual holiday began, marking support environmental conservation and protection. In Charleston, we are fortunate enough that it can be pretty easy to appreciate the natural areas around us, even if we're cooped up at home.

We asked staff photographer, Ruta Smith, to round up some of her favorite pictures of natural spaces. Get some fresh air, recycle, and enjoy.
Slideshow PHOTOS: Scenic Charleston
By Ruta Smith
