Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Coastal Community Foundation raises $1.2 million in two weeks for COVID-19 relief fund

Blackbaud founder provides $500,000 for recovery efforts

Posted by Heath Ellison on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM

The Coastal Community Foundation has raised over $1 million in two weeks for the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund. This brings their total to over $1.8 million raised since the fund started in March.
Money from the fund will go to non-profits who provide medical care, financial support, and food access to people impacted by the pandemic in nine coastal counties, including Charleston and Berkeley.

The fund got a jolt over the last two weeks from Blackbaud founder Tony Bakker and his family, who pledged to match their donations between April 7 and April 20. The Foundation made the most out of the offer by pulling $500,000 during the time period, which was matched by Bakker with another $500,000.
"With this expansion of our resources, we can say confidently to our communities that they will not be alone in facing this crisis," Darrin Goss, the Foundation's president, said in a press release.

So far, the Coastal Community Foundation has awarded 17 non-profits with grants, totaling $211,000.

