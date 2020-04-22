Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Clyburn set to open Charleston Forum's series of online conversations leading up to June event

Online conversations lead up to June event

Posted by Skyler Baldwin on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge Clyburn is leading Democrats' efforts to provide oversight on coronavirus relief funds - FLICKR USER USDAGOV
  • Flickr user usdagov
  • Clyburn is leading Democrats' efforts to provide oversight on coronavirus relief funds

The Charleston Forum will host a series of online conversations ahead of the group's annual gathering to discuss issues around race.

First up, on April 2, Charleston Forum will host Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who represents areas of Charleston and the Midlands. The Charleston Forum will host other discussions moving forward, leading up to their annual event on June 14.

Clyburn will be the first speaker for the series, set for 4 p.m., discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Lowcountry, particularly as it relates to disparities in health and health care between different S.C. communities. Clyburn was recently tapped by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead oversight on investments made under coronavirus relief efforts passed by Congress.

The June event is dedicated to commemorating community members lost at Mother Emanuel AME church five years ago and in recognition of the the City of Charleston’s 350th anniversary.

Related Clyburn reiterates 'opportunity' in pandemic as inequalities laid bare in disaster response: Clyburn: Time to "admit we've got a problem"
Clyburn laid out his goals for coronavirus recovery in a video conference Wednesday
Clyburn reiterates 'opportunity' in pandemic as inequalities laid bare in disaster response
Clyburn: Time to "admit we've got a problem"
Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn said Wednesday he will push for "bringing in" states such as South Carolina that haven't expanded Medicaid under federal packages intended to help buffer the impact of the pandemic.
By Lindsay Street
Features

In June, The Charleston Forum will reveal the results of a survey that describe Charleston-area residents' feelings on race. The survey concentrates on topics like education, economics, policing and criminal justice, and the future of the past.

Those interested can register now for the program, which will be held on Zoom.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS