Clyburn set to open Charleston Forum's series of online conversations leading up to June event

The Charleston Forum will host a series of online conversations ahead of the group's annual gathering to discuss issues around race.



First up, on April 2, Charleston Forum will host Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who represents areas of Charleston and the Midlands. The Charleston Forum will host other discussions moving forward, leading up to their annual event on June 14.





Clyburn will be the first speaker for the series, set for 4 p.m., discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Lowcountry, particularly as it relates to disparities in health and health care between different S.C. communities. Clyburn was recently tapped by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead oversight on investments made under coronavirus relief efforts passed by Congress.





The June event is dedicated to commemorating community members lost at Mother Emanuel AME church five years ago and in recognition of the the City of Charleston’s 350th anniversary.

In June, The Charleston Forum will reveal the results of a survey that describe Charleston-area residents' feelings on race. The survey concentrates on topics like education, economics, policing and criminal justice, and the future of the past.





Those interested can register now for the program, which will be held on Zoom.