Before You Go: SC public schools won't reopen; Awkward bar vibes; Socially distant vigilantes

Charleston schools will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 160 new cases of the coronavirus along with five additional deaths on Wednesday. This brings the total number of South Carolina cases to 4,761. Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman announced that schools would remained closed for the remainder of the academic year in a press conference Wednesday. At-home schooling has been a struggle for families without internet access, and the mandated reopening of retail stores that were closed due to the coronavirus will make the coming months difficult for working parents.