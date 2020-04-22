Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Before You Go: SC public schools won't reopen; Awkward bar vibes; Socially distant vigilantes
School's out for the summer
Posted
by Parker Milner
on Wed, Apr 22, 2020 at 4:56 PM
click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
-
Unsplash photo by Tom Chamberlain
-
Charleston schools will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year
: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 160 new cases of the coronavirus along with five additional deaths on Wednesday. This brings the total number of South Carolina cases to 4,761.
School's out for the summer
: Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman announced that schools would remained closed for the remainder of the academic year in a press conference Wednesday. At-home schooling has been a struggle for families without internet access, and the mandated reopening of retail stores that were closed due to the coronavirus will make the coming months difficult for working parents.
WHAT WE'RE READING
:
The New York Times
: “‘Instead of Coronavirus, the Hunger Will Kill Us.’ A Global Food Crisis Looms”
Eater
: "Here’s What Eating Out Might Look Like When Restaurants Reopen"
The Atlantic
: “The Social-Distance Vigilantes in a Massachusetts Senior Home”
Vox
: “7 things we’ve learned about Earth since the last Earth Day”
The Players' Tribune
: “The Iso: Zhang Weili”
The rest from the City Paper:
- Made In-House: Make these Charleston restaurant creations in your own kitchen
- Teaching is all about the academics now, relationships with students slipping away
- Local bookstore Itinerant Literate makes the most of virtual book selling
- Independent grocery stores adjust during the coronavirus pandemic
- Have a night in with the Terrace's streaming movies
Tags: before you go, coronavirus, Image