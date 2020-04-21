The Agenda: No "significant downward trend" in cases yet; Decision on reopening schools coming this week; SC has second-highest rate of arrests for marijuana possession

Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Build that (sea) wall

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Apr 21, 2020

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said that despite some models showing that South Carolina might have past the peak, we aren't in the clear and need to see two weeks of "significant downward trend". DHEC reportedly hasn't seen evidence of fewer infections. Source: The State

The state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said that they would make a decision by the end of the week about whether to keep schools closed. Source: The State

According to a new report by the American Civil Liberties Union, South Carolina has the second-highest arrest rate for marijuana possession. They found that black Charleston County residents were 4.2 times more likely to be arrested for the charge compared to their white counterparts. Source: P&C

After 18 months of study, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a plan to protect downtown Charleston from flooding, which includes a proposal for an 8-mile sea wall that would cost $1.75 billion. Source: P&C

Charleston Moves has a petition for the City of Charleston to temporarily make its streets more pedestrian-friendly. The petition is live until midnight on Wednesday. Source: ABC News 4

