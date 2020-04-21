Before You Go: Georgia outpacing SC in reopening; Comic books feel the COVID-19 pain; Big businesses get small business loans

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update
: There have been 169 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,608 cases in South Carolina and 403 in Charleston County, as of April 21. According to health officials, 11 new deaths have occurred. 135 people have died from the disease in the state.
: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is worried Georgia is reopening its businesses too quickly, he tweeted today. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to open non-essential businesses and restaurant dining rooms by next week. Graham added his support to Gov. Henry McMaster's plan to reopen some non-essential S.C. businesses. While a study from the University of Washington showed S.C. past its peak on April 9, DHEC is still concerned COVID-19 cases will multiply until May.
