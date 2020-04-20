Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Monday, April 20, 2020

The Agenda: McMaster expected to announce reopening some retail and public beach accesses; Beach towns balk, will continue checkpoints

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge Folly Beach pre-pandemic - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Folly Beach pre-pandemic
Open up. Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to issue an order to allow for the reopening of nonessential retail stores and public beach accesses on Tuesday. Source: AP

Not so fast. However, the City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan's Island, the City of Folly Beach, and the Town of Edisto Beach announced in a press release that entry checkpoints and restrictions on beach access will continue. Source: ABC News 4

Helping hands. In case you missed it: we've rounded up some local efforts to help out during the pandemic. Source: Charleston City Paper

Under-prepared and under-funded. Under former Gov. Nikki Haley, the budget for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's pandemic response was slashed and the department has lost 20 percent of its staff since the Great Recession. Source: P&C

Hootie helps. Darius Rucker, of Hootie and the Blowfish, announced as part of a telethon he would be donating $50,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank and matching donations up to $50,000. Source: Live 5

