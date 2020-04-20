SC ranks near the bottom of census responses, with Charleston's even lower

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Enayet Raheem on Unsplash
South Carolina ranks near the bottom in terms of response rates for the 2020 census, the important 10-year count of American population and demographics.
According to census response rates
as of April 20, 45.7 percent of South Carolinians have filled out the assessment. Charleston County came in lower with just 45.4 percent. During the last census in 2010, 64.7 percent of South Carolinians and 63.7 percent of Charleston County residents answered during the self-response portion.
Nationally, 50.5 percent of people have responded, with all but 5.6 percent answering via the internet. South Carolina's response rate ranks it 41 out of 52. In first-ranked Minnesota, 57.5 percent of households have responded.
The 10-year census determines congressional seat apportionment as well as budgetary matters, making an accurate count important for local communities. If answers aren't submitted, census takers will head into communities to get a count. The U.S. Census Bureau aims to reactivate their field offices starting June 1, with in-person activities starting as soon as possible.
Taking the census only takes a few minutes and can be done online. The deadline has been extended until Oct. 31 due to COVID-19. Save a census taker a trip to your house and fill it out now at 2020census.gov
.