Before You Go: McMaster rolls out post-coronavirus economic plan; You can (technically) go to the beach; Tactical Crocs

COVID-19 Updates
: S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says 64 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,439 cases. Four additional deaths were also reported.
Recovery
: As the state approaches the expected peak time of coronavirus demand on health care resources, Gov. Henry McMaster has rolled out accelerateSC
, a coalition of health care, community, education, and government leaders to spearhead the state's economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
Some restrictions relaxed:
McMaster announced on Monday that he is ordering the loosening of some restrictions put in place over the past month to stop the spread of COVID-19, including opening up of public beach accesses and some retail businesses. Some Charleston-area beach towns have said they will continue restricting non-resident access despite the governor's order.
Very early positive signs?
In the press conference, Dr. Linda Bell, one of the state's key epidemiologists, also said that the state may be seeing very early signs of COVID-19 cases leveling off, but it is too early to say for sure. Asked about McMaster's orders on Monday, Bell said she understands the need for economic recovery, but will continue advocating for mitigation measures if the disease persists.
