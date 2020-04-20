Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Monday, April 20, 2020

Army Corps of Engineers provide draft of flood risk management plan after 18 months of study

Public comment period is open now through June 19

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL WISER FILE PHOTO
  • Michael Wiser file photo
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released an overview of their flood risk management study for Charleston's peninsula on April 20, providing recommendations to stave off long-term damages caused by coastal storms.

Three key features, the study says, including a surge wall and an offshore wave attenuation structure, can reduce coastal storm damage.

The plan is still in its preliminary phases and is expected to be finished in 2021. "Specifics, such as final designs and precise placement locations would be determined later if Congress approves and funds further engineering design and construction," commander Rachel Honderd said in a public statement.

The Charleston Peninsula Study is a federally funded project that investigates coastal storm risks and attempts to mitigate damages caused by storm surges. The Army Corps of Engineers, partnered with the city, began the study in 2018. It utilizes $3 million from federal Emergency Supplemental Funding to develop long-term, economically viable, and environmentally safe solutions to storm problems.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the public comment period has been increased to 60 days, ending on June 19. Residents are encouraged to provide their feedback for the project as it continues.
Related Final Dutch Dialogues report recommends using water to Charleston's advantage: High Water Mark?
Regular flooding has become part of life for some areas of the Charleston peninsula in recent years
Final Dutch Dialogues report recommends using water to Charleston's advantage
High Water Mark?
After 14 months of planning, talks, meetings, and more planning, the Dutch Dialogues final report was released on Thurs. Sept. 26. The 252-page document, which details new and innovative strategies to combat flooding, is one of the latest tools the City of Charleston is using to combat the rising waters in the Lowcountry.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Charleston has received plenty of recommendations in the last year to stop flooding on the peninsula, where plenty of historical and cultural resources sit. In October, the Dutch Dialogues provided a 252-page report detailing new strategies to work with water instead of against it.

City officials at the time of the document's release said that, to fully implement principles found in the study, they will need to incorporate them into the city's 10-year comprehensive plan. That is up for approval in 2021, as well.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS