Army Corps of Engineers provide draft of flood risk management plan after 18 months of study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released an overview of their flood risk management study
for Charleston's peninsula on April 20, providing recommendations to stave off long-term damages caused by coastal storms.
Three key features, the study says, including a surge wall and an offshore wave attenuation structure, can reduce coastal storm damage.
The plan is still in its preliminary phases and is expected to be finished in 2021. "Specifics, such as final designs and precise placement locations would be determined later if Congress approves and funds further engineering design and construction," commander Rachel Honderd said in a public statement.
The Charleston Peninsula Study is a federally funded project that investigates coastal storm risks and attempts to mitigate damages caused by storm surges. The Army Corps of Engineers, partnered with the city, began the study in 2018. It utilizes $3 million from federal Emergency Supplemental Funding to develop long-term, economically viable, and environmentally safe solutions to storm problems.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the public comment period
has been increased to 60 days, ending on June 19. Residents are encouraged to provide their feedback for the project as it continues.
Charleston has received plenty of recommendations in the last year to stop flooding on the peninsula, where plenty of historical and cultural resources sit. In October, the Dutch Dialogues provided a 252-page report detailing new strategies to work with water instead of against it.
City officials at the time of the document's release said that, to fully implement principles found in the study, they will need to incorporate them into the city's 10-year comprehensive plan. That is up for approval in 2021, as well.