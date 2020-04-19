Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Sunday, April 19, 2020

Here's how to help Charleston-area organizations during the coronavirus pandemic

Help out here

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sun, Apr 19, 2020 at 8:02 AM

I Serve with Joy is collecting donations of travel-sized hygiene products - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • I Serve with Joy is collecting donations of travel-sized hygiene products
If you have the means to donate time or money to local causes during the coronavirus pandemic, we suggest looking for hyper local organizations that offer detailed explanations of what they do with donations. We've rounded up some to get you started:

Feed The Fight Charleston is raising money to support first responders, emergency medical personnel, doctors, and nurses by providing them free meals.

This week Shoes on King is donating $10 from every pair of shoes sold to the Lowcountry Food Bank. Shop online.

Local nonprofit I Serve with Joy is currently collecting donations of travel-sized hygiene products, which can be dropped off at Ladles of Coosaw Creek in Summerville. You can also donate funds online at iservewithjoy.org.

Send art to a local health care worker or patient by sending a letter to Roper St. Francis. Address: Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Corporate Communications, 84B Halsey Blvd., Charleston, SC, 29401

(Need help coming up with a drawing? The Gibbes has a coloring sheet featuring its iconic stained glass rotunda dome.)

Donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank online and your donation will be used to purchase and distribute "fueled by fresh" relief boxes with fresh produce and shelf-stable food that provides families with one week's worth of food.

The Coastal Community Foundation continues to raise money for communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about donating and applying for grants online.

Charleston Shoe Co. is offering a buy a pair, give a pair fundraising deal: Buy shoes from charlestonshoeco.com and the company will donate a pair of comfortable, slip resistant, washable shoes to health care workers.

Darlington-based Covered In Cotton (recently named the overall winner of Garden & Gun's 10th-annual Made in the South Awards) is donating blankets to local children's hospital; for every 10 blankets sold, they'll donate one to an S.C. hospital. Shop blankets and care packages online.

Mt. Pleasant residents Jerry and Sharon Minor are hoping to provide weekly meals for the thousands of Pakistani families they’ve been assisting since 2011 when they founded the Cross Connecting Network. These people need their help now more than ever, so the Minor’s are asking Charlestonians to support their “Five & Two” campaign by donating $5 and telling two friends to do so as well.   

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS