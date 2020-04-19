Here's how to help Charleston-area organizations during the coronavirus pandemic

-
Provided
-
I Serve with Joy is collecting donations of travel-sized hygiene products
If you have the means to donate time or money to local causes during the coronavirus pandemic, we suggest looking for hyper local organizations that offer detailed explanations of what they do with donations. We've rounded up some to get you started:
Feed The Fight Charleston
is raising money to support first responders, emergency medical personnel, doctors, and nurses by providing them free meals.
This week Shoes on King
is donating $10 from every pair of shoes sold to the Lowcountry Food Bank. Shop online
.
Local nonprofit I Serve with Joy is currently collecting donations of travel-sized hygiene
products, which can be dropped off at Ladles of Coosaw Creek in Summerville. You can also donate funds online at iservewithjoy.org
.
Send art to a local health care worker
or patient by sending a letter to Roper St. Francis. Address: Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Corporate Communications, 84B Halsey Blvd., Charleston, SC, 29401
(Need help coming up with a drawing? The Gibbes has a coloring sheet
featuring its iconic stained glass rotunda dome.)
Donate to the Lowcountry Food Bank
online and your donation will be used to purchase and distribute "fueled by fresh" relief boxes
with fresh produce and shelf-stable food that provides families with one week's worth of food.
The Coastal Community Foundation
continues to raise money for communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
about donating and applying for grants online.
Charleston Shoe Co.
is offering a buy a pair, give a pair fundraising deal: Buy shoes from charlestonshoeco.com
and the company will donate a pair of comfortable, slip resistant, washable shoes to health care workers.
Darlington-based Covered In Cotton
(recently named the overall winner of Garden & Gun
's 10th-annual Made in the South Awards) is donating blankets to local children's hospital; for every 10 blankets sold, they'll donate one to an S.C. hospital. Shop blankets and care packages online
.
Mt. Pleasant residents Jerry and Sharon Minor are hoping to provide weekly meals for the thousands of Pakistani families they’ve been assisting since 2011 when they founded the Cross Connecting Network
. These people need their help now more than ever, so the Minor’s are asking Charlestonians to support their “Five & Two” campaign by donating $5
and telling two friends to do so as well.