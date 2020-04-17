The Agenda: McMaster wants economy humming by end of June; Donors pay health insurance for 900 laid-off MUSC employees

click to enlarge
South Carolina Governor's Office
During a COVID-19 response press conference yesterday, Gov. Henry McMaster said he wants South Carolina's economy to be "humming" by the end of June. He will announce the details of his plan, "Accelerate SC," next week. Source: The State
McMaster also announced that public boat landings should be reopened as of noon today. The reopening comes with restrictions, including that no more than two people not from the same household can be on a boat. Source: WYFF
MUSC announced two donors have paid the insurance premiums for 900 employees temporarily laid off. Affected employees will have their insurance paid through June 30. An MUSC official has estimated the value of the gifts at $384,000. Source: Live 5
In political fundraising news, Democrats have raised more money than Republicans in two key races. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham raised more than $700,000 in the first quarter, $400,000 more than the next closest Republican, Nancy Mace. Jaime Harrison, who is running for Senate, raised $7.36 million in the first quarter, nearly $2 million more than incumbent U.S. Sen. Linsey Graham, who maintains an overall cash-on-hand lead in the race. Source: The State
The Small Business Association's $349 billion loan program has run out of money, before all affected businesses had applied. Talks between congressional leaders and the Trump administration to replenish the program have stalled. Source: New York Times