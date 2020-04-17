Friday, April 17, 2020
Charleston County wants your input on how to spend COVID-19 relief funds
Charleston County will receive $1.6 million from CARES Act
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM
Charleston County will receive over $1.6 million in federal funding from the recently passed $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package, and they are asking for public input to assess the largest community needs.
The CARES Act will provide over $1 million to the Community Development Block Grant and $535,900 to Emergency Solutions Grant. Citizens are encouraged to fill out a survey
by Mon. April 20 at 12 p.m. The information in the questionnaire will help county officials determine the most pressing matters to deal with during the pandemic.
As of April 16, there have been 383 positive cases of COVID-19 in Charleston County, making it the third highest in the state behind Greenville and Richland Counties. Three have died from novel coronavirus in Charleston County.
