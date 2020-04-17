Friday, April 17, 2020
Before You Go: Boat landings open; Economic plans; Virtual cocktail parties
Why boredom affects us so much
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Apr 17, 2020 at 5:24 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Corinne Kutz on Unsplash
It's Friday, guys. That means for many of us, not much is different except for maybe fewer emails. How are you doing? Here we are:
COVID-19 Updates:
South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 163 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number statewide to 4,086. After seven additional COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, the state total is now 116.
See you on the boat
: Gov. Henry McMaster announced that boat landings would reopen as of today at noon. However, there are some restrictions, including that there can be no more than two people on a boat unless they're from the same household.
What we're reading:
'Kenya Governor criticized for including Hennessy in COVID-19 care packages'
- Complex
(The Nairobi leader explained the inclusion, claiming it was meant as a "throat sanitizer." Before anyone gets any ideas, the World Health Organization
would like to remind everyone that alcohol is not a sanitizer and will not keep you from getting sick.)
'My search for a boyhood friend led to a dark discovery
' - Wired
'Why boredom affects us so much
' - The Atlantic
'What have epidemiologists learned about the coronavirus?
' - The New Yorker
'How to throw a virtual cocktail party
' - Mashable
Charleston has a three-step plan to reopen businesses, but warns that we are "still in the red zone"
