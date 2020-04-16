Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The Agenda: MUSC says it has enough beds for COVID-19 peak; 900 homes damaged in Monday's storm

Firefly switching from Sweet Tea Vodka to hand sanitizer

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM

MUSC READY. MUSC officials say that modeling shows they have enough beds for the peak of COVID-19 cases, projected to hit around April 30. Source: AP

TORNADO DAMAGE. More than 900 homes were damaged and 111 destroyed by the strong wind on Monday. Meteorologists say that at least 16 tornadoes touched down in S.C. Source: AP

MISSING FOOTBALL? The College Football Playoff management committee told Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday that college football can't return until campuses reopen. Source: P&C

UNEMPLOYMENT. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced 87,686 people filed for unemployment last week, a 4,293 percent increase from the week ending March 14, but only up slightly since last week. Source: Live 5

SANITIZED. Firefly Distilling got FDA and WHO approval to start making hand sanitizer. It will be sold to hospitals, first responders, armed services, and the public for a reasonable price. A 56-ounce bottle will reportedly be sold for $25. Source: News 2

