The Agenda: MUSC says it has enough beds for COVID-19 peak; 900 homes damaged in Monday's storm

MUSC READY.
-
-
MUSC and Roper St. Francis will close several facilities until the hurricane is over
MUSC officials say that modeling shows they have enough beds for the peak of COVID-19 cases, projected to hit around April 30. Source: AP
TORNADO DAMAGE.
More than 900 homes were damaged and 111 destroyed by the strong wind on Monday. Meteorologists say that at least 16 tornadoes touched down in S.C. Source: AP
MISSING FOOTBALL?
The College Football Playoff management committee told Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday that college football can't return until campuses reopen. Source: P&C
UNEMPLOYMENT.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced 87,686 people filed for unemployment last week, a 4,293 percent increase from the week ending March 14, but only up slightly since last week. Source: Live 5
SANITIZED.
Firefly Distilling got FDA and WHO approval to start making hand sanitizer. It will be sold to hospitals, first responders, armed services, and the public for a reasonable price. A 56-ounce bottle will reportedly be sold for $25. Source: News 2