Thursday, April 16, 2020

Before You Go: MUSC says social distancing is working; George Washington had the right idea about vaccines; Have you called your mom?

Washington was a pro-vaxxer

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge The empty streets are a good thing — MUSC says that social distancing in the area has led to reduced growth of new cases - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
COVID-19 Updates: South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 276 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number statewide to 3,931. After 2 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, the state total is now 109.

Social distancing is working: MUSC has launched a COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project and notes some key takeaways from the project's first reports. These include findings like: in the past three weeks, social distancing has reduced the growth of new cases substantially; there will likely be a surge of patients with COVID-19 entering hospitals in the next few weeks; if social distancing is reduced now, new cases could grow quickly.

What we're reading:

The New York Times: "Small-Business Aid Funds Run Dry as Program Fails to Reach Hardest Hit"

The New Yorker: "Artistic Strategies for Co-Working in Tight Quarters"

National Geographic: "How a public health crisis nearly derailed the American Revolution"

The Atlantic: "After Social Distancing, a Strange Purgatory Awaits"

Bon Appetit: "It Took A Global Pandemic, But I'm Finally Calling My Mom"

New England Journal of Medicine: "From a Sprint to a Marathon in Hong Kong"

