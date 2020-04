Before You Go: MUSC says social distancing is working; George Washington had the right idea about vaccines; Have you called your mom?

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

The empty streets are a good thing — MUSC says that social distancing in the area has led to reduced growth of new cases

South Carolina DHEC announced an additional 276 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number statewide to 3,931. After 2 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, the state total is now 109.MUSC has launched a COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project and notes some key takeaways from the project's first reports. These include findings like: in the past three weeks, social distancing has reduced the growth of new cases substantially; there will likely be a surge of patients with COVID-19 entering hospitals in the next few weeks; if social distancing is reduced now, new cases could grow quickly. The New York Times : "Small-Business Aid Funds Run Dry as Program Fails to Reach Hardest Hit" The New Yorker : "Artistic Strategies for Co-Working in Tight Quarters" National Geographic : "How a public health crisis nearly derailed the American Revolution" The Atlantic : "After Social Distancing, a Strange Purgatory Awaits" Bon Appetit : "It Took A Global Pandemic, But I'm Finally Calling My Mom" New England Journal of Medicine : "From a Sprint to a Marathon in Hong Kong"