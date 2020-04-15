The Agenda: SCEMD looking for donations of personal protective equipment; Tax day delayed until July 15

click to enlarge
-
Photo by visuals on Unsplash
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is asking for donations of personal protective gear for people working with COVID-19 patients. They need N-95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns, and shoe covers. Source: Twitter
Usually today, April 15, is tax day. Due to the coronavirus, the tax filing deadline has been extended until July 15. Source: NJ.com
The IRS has launched a portal to check the status of your stimulus check. Source: IRS
The Postal Service is in trouble due to — you guessed it — the coronavirus, which decreased mail volume by one-third. The agency has asked lawmakers for some relief, however, President Donald Trump has opposed the idea. Thousands of people on social media have bought stamps and are encouraging others to do so. Source: NPR
Roper St. Francis is using a new decontamination procedure to reuse N-95 masks. Source: Live 5