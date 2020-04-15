Before You Go: South Carolina surpasses 100 coronavirus deaths; Food expiration dates that matter; What you drinkin?

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

: The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 105 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of statewide cases to 3,656. After 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the state total is now 107.: As of today, patients at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center can get tested for the coronavirus thanks to a new partnership with MUSC. Veterans who are tested will be notified of their results within 24 hours.: “Jesus Roman Melendez was the 'backbone' of Jean Georges. On April 1, the coronavirus took his life.”: "How I learned to stop worrying and love my freezer": “The food expiration dates you should actually be following”: “This is how America drinks now”: “Here’s what happens to your stimulus check if you got your tax refund using a loan or advance.”: "The Supreme Court should never go back to its pre-coronavirus ways"