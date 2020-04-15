Before You Go: South Carolina surpasses 100 coronavirus deaths; Food expiration dates that matter; What you drinkin?

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
: The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 105 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of statewide cases to 3,656. After 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the state total is now 107.
Testing for vets
: As of today, patients at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center can get tested for the coronavirus thanks to a new partnership with MUSC. Veterans who are tested will be notified of their results within 24 hours.
WHAT WE'RE READING:
Grub Street
: “Jesus Roman Melendez was the 'backbone' of Jean Georges. On April 1, the coronavirus took his life.”
Eater
: "How I learned to stop worrying and love my freezer"
The New York Times
: “The food expiration dates you should actually be following”
Vox
: “This is how America drinks now”
Forbes
: “Here’s what happens to your stimulus check if you got your tax refund using a loan or advance.”
The Atlantic
: "The Supreme Court should never go back to its pre-coronavirus ways"
The rest from the City Paper
:
- Nine glimmers of generosity as Charleston works through a crisis
- Jaee Bryant just keeps pushing ahead on new album Silkk Possyum, his second this year
- Delivery services throw restaurants and residents a lifeline, helping keep people home and local businesses operational
- We asked local authors how they're coping with the current international pandemic
- These family meal deals are making Charleston takeout more convenient (and affordable) during the coronavirus pandemic