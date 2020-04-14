Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

The Agenda: SC craft breweries feeling major impact of coronavirus closures; Hospitals taking severe losses; Millions in unemployment starting to flow

Nine killed in Monday's storms

A majority of South Carolina's craft breweries — 65 percent — told a survey they would not be able to stay open between one and three months, with many seeing sales drop more than 80 percent. A significant portion of revenue is brought through tap room and draft beer sales, which have fallen off with statewide orders closing in-house services for many food and drink businesses. Source: P&C

South Carolina hospitals are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, but are taking severe losses as people are cutting back their doctors visits and elective surgeries. To cope, hospitals across the state have laid off or furloughed employees. Source: South Carolina Public Radio

The South Carolina Department of Employment and workforce has started sending out federal stimulus money, starting with $53 million dispersed on Sunday. The money will provide an extra $600 a week for those collecting unemployment. Source: SC Now

Earth Fare has confirmed it will reopen its Summerville location. Former investors bought the Earth Fare brand to save it from bankruptcy and will be reopening some stores starting in the fall. Source: The State

Monday morning's storm killed nine people in South Carolina, 20 total in the Southeast. Source: AP

