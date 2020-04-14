Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Before You Go: SC nears 100 coronavirus deaths; DOT giving $22.3 million in aid to Charleston Airport; and 'American Psycho' director has some thoughts
Plus, health care workers account for 10-20 percent of COVID-19 cases
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 4:27 PM
COVID-19 updates
: South Carolina has 3,553 positive cases of COVID-19, per DHEC's April 14 tally. An additional 10 people have died in the state due to the virus, bringing the number to 97 deaths. In Charleston County, there have been 353 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.
Pie in the Sky
: The U.S. Dept. of Transportation will provide over $97 million in aid to 53 airports in South Carolina in response to the pandemic. Charleston International Airport will receive $22.3 million.
What we're reading
:
The New York Times
: "California Set the Tone on Coronavirus Shutdowns. What’s Its Next Move?"
A.V. Club
: "American Psycho
director Mary Harron: 'We’ve never really left' the era of Patrick Bateman"
Associated Press
: "Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases"
Politico
: "The One Republican Lawmaker in Texas Who Supports Abortion Rights"
NPR
: "Congress Won't Return Until May, As Talks Appear To Stall On Small Business Aid"
