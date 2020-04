Before You Go: SC nears 100 coronavirus deaths; DOT giving $22.3 million in aid to Charleston Airport; and 'American Psycho' director has some thoughts

click to enlarge Ruta Smith file

: South Carolina has 3,553 positive cases of COVID-19, per DHEC's April 14 tally. An additional 10 people have died in the state due to the virus, bringing the number to 97 deaths. In Charleston County, there have been 353 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.: The U.S. Dept. of Transportation will provide over $97 million in aid to 53 airports in South Carolina in response to the pandemic. Charleston International Airport will receive $22.3 million. The New York Times : "California Set the Tone on Coronavirus Shutdowns. What’s Its Next Move?" A.V. Club : "director Mary Harron: 'We’ve never really left' the era of Patrick Bateman" Associated Press : "Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases" Politico : "The One Republican Lawmaker in Texas Who Supports Abortion Rights" NPR : "Congress Won't Return Until May, As Talks Appear To Stall On Small Business Aid"