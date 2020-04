The Agenda: Severe thunderstorms leaving Charleston area; Health officials doubtful economy will reopen by May 1

Boy am I glad this is offshore...has a mini-hurricane appearance. (Not a warm core system!) pic.twitter.com/XoOOraiHeU — Charleston Weather (@chswx) April 13, 2020

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the area this morning - stay safe out there, y'all. Source: CHSWX Public health officials are doubtful that the U.S. economy will be reopened by May 1. The date has been touted as a new target date by President Trump and others. Source: Washington Post



Contractors and self-employed are waiting for S.C. to expand benefits so they can apply for unemployment. Source: P&C



On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared another state of emergency that keeps dine-in restaurants and other non-essential businesses closed. The previous state of emergency had expired after 15 days. Source: AP



Southern states are getting a majority of grants meant to restore and preserve sites connected to Civil Rights. Source: AP



Apple donated 100,000 N95 masks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. They will be distributed to health care professionals and front line workers according to a tweet from the governor. Source: Live 5