Monday, April 13, 2020
The Agenda: Severe thunderstorms leaving Charleston area; Health officials doubtful economy will reopen by May 1
Apple donates 100,000 N95 masks to SCEMD
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 9:56 AM
Severe thunderstorms are moving through the area this morning - stay safe out there, y'all. Source: CHSWX
Public health officials are doubtful that the U.S. economy will be reopened by May 1. The date has been touted as a new target date by President Trump and others. Source: Washington Post
Contractors and self-employed are waiting for S.C. to expand benefits so they can apply for unemployment. Source: P&C
On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster declared another state of emergency that keeps dine-in restaurants and other non-essential businesses closed. The previous state of emergency had expired after 15 days. Source: AP
Southern states are getting a majority of grants meant to restore and preserve sites connected to Civil Rights. Source: AP
Apple donated 100,000 N95 masks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. They will be distributed to health care professionals and front line workers according to a tweet from the governor. Source: Live 5
