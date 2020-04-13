Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Monday, April 13, 2020

Before You Go: Storms claim lives in South Carolina; SCOTUS adjusts for physical distancing; Bernie and Joe

Charleston deputy killed in car accident while on patrol

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JESSE COLLINS ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Jesse Collins on Unsplash
Coronavirus updates: State health officials reported another 127 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with five new deaths. A total of 87 people have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, with two in Charleston County.

ALSO: As the number of patients suffering serious cases of COVID-19 infection grows, South Carolina nurses and doctors are experiencing the heartbreaking scenarios of people dying alone in local hospitals that we've heard about in other cities here and abroad. Unable to be near loved ones in what may be their final moments to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, medical professionals say there's not much consolation  to offer many patients whose conditions do not improve as they seek treatment.

Storms: Powerful storms rolled through the Carolinas this morning, knocking out power for thousands and killing at least eight people in South Carolina.

Deputy killed: Early this morning, 29-year-old Charleston County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy LaDue was killed while on patrol on Savannah Highway when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the other car also died, identified by the county coroner as 29-year-old Kwamane Mitchell of Johns Island. A relief fund has been set up for his family.

What we're reading:

Jacobin: Reflecting on the legacy of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders upon his endorsement today of former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Vox: "How to make a city livable during lockdown"

The Atlantic: "The woman who is remaking AMC"

The Post and Courier: "How Hugh Leatherman took control of South Carolina’s budget and built a political empire"

The Verge: Next month, the Supreme Court will hold oral arguments over "telephone conference" with a live audio stream available to the public, a first for the Court.

If you haven't seen it already, Saturday Night Live spoofed the all-too-familiar situation many of us are facing these days, first-time Zoom calls:

