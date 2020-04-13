Before You Go: Storms claim lives in South Carolina; SCOTUS adjusts for physical distancing; Bernie and Joe
Charleston deputy killed in car accident while on patrol
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 5:22 PM
click to enlarge
Photo by Jesse Collins on Unsplash
Coronavirus updates: State health officials reported another 127 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with five new deaths. A total of 87 people have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, with two in Charleston County.
ALSO: As the number of patients suffering serious cases of COVID-19 infection grows, South Carolina nurses and doctors are experiencing the heartbreaking scenarios of people dying alone in local hospitals that we've heard about in other cities here and abroad. Unable to be near loved ones in what may be their final moments to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, medical professionals say there's not much consolation to offer many patients whose conditions do not improve as they seek treatment.
Storms: Powerful storms rolled through the Carolinas this morning, knocking out power for thousands and killing at least eight people in South Carolina.
Deputy killed: Early this morning, 29-year-old Charleston County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy LaDue was killed while on patrol on Savannah Highway when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the other car also died, identified by the county coroner as 29-year-old Kwamane Mitchell of Johns Island. A relief fund has been set up for his family.
What we're reading:
Jacobin: Reflecting on the legacy of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders upon his endorsement today of former Vice President Joe Biden for president.