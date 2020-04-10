Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Friday, April 10, 2020

The Agenda: Cunningham shares his coronavirus story; Stimulus checks expected to start next week; Two die in plane crash near Mt. Pleasant airport

Cunningham's main symptom of COVID-19 was lack of taste

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge Cunningham was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and has since fully recovered - C-SPAN
  • C-SPAN
  • Cunningham was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and has since fully recovered
Stimulus checks are expected to start next week. To see if you are eligible, check out IRS.gov. Source: WBTW TV

Cunningham's coronavirus story. U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham is sharing his experience with the coronavirus, warning that he experienced such slight symptoms that others could have it and not know. The main symptom he had, which he had attributed to allergies, was a lack of taste. Source: The State

Social distancing is working. Senior White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci lowered the estimated death toll from the coronavirus to 60,000, down from 100,000 to 240,000 deaths. The new model assumes continued social distancing. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Mt. Pleasant plane crash. Two people died in a small plane crash near the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport. Source: P&C

One billion dollars. Economists have estimated that South Carolina will lose close to $1 billion dollars in next year's budget due to the coronavirus. Source: AP

Back to work. According to the Centers for Disease Control's latest guidelines, essential employees who were exposed to COVID-19 can return to work as long as they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus. Source: Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS