Before You Go: More COVID-19 cases; Quarantine dreams; And some necessary chuckles

Happy Friday. You've reached the end of another week that has felt like two. Anyway, it's time to stop looking at work screens and start looking at personal screens. Stay well.
COVID-19 Updates:
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 274 new cases of COVID-19, 15 in Charleston County, and five deaths. That brings the state total to 3,065 cases and 72 deaths.
Stimu-less:
Some people may find themselves ineligible for a $1,200 stimulus check. The stimulus bill leaves out college students, some young adults, some disabled adults, and tax-paying immigrants without Social Security numbers.
Things that made us LOL this week:
“Laughs are exactly as honorable as tears. Laughter and tears are both responses to frustration and exhaustion, to the futility of thinking and striving anymore. I myself prefer to laugh, since there is less cleaning up to do afterward.” - Kurt Vonnegut Jr.