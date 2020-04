Before You Go: More COVID-19 cases; Quarantine dreams; And some necessary chuckles

click to enlarge Photo by David Martin on Unsplash

Unfortunately the stuff I ordered online did not bring me happiness but I will be conducting the experiment three to four more times just to make sure — Hannah Schauer (@schauer_me) April 9, 2020

My 3-year-old nephew is the friendliest toddler you'd ever wish to meet, and always says hello to all the people he walks past.



On his daily walk today, though, he had to pretend... 🤣



Hope this brightens up your day! pic.twitter.com/C4lSyYU2eb — Toby Marriott (@tobymarriott) April 3, 2020

Brilliant cat goalkeeping in Italy. pic.twitter.com/nSg0nAtNi1 — Christian Machowski (@Christian_ESEM) April 3, 2020

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Happy Friday. You've reached the end of another week that has felt like two. Anyway, it's time to stop looking at work screens and start looking at personal screens. Stay well.South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 274 new cases of COVID-19, 15 in Charleston County, and five deaths. That brings the state total to 3,065 cases and 72 deaths.Some people may find themselves ineligible for a $1,200 stimulus check. The stimulus bill leaves out college students, some young adults, some disabled adults, and tax-paying immigrants without Social Security numbers.: 'How did the U.S. end up with nurses wearing garbage bags?' Buzzfeed : 'A Venture Capitalist Is Going Viral For Saying The Government Should Let Some Billionaires "Get Wiped Out"': 'Having weird dreams in quarantine? You’re not alone.': 'I followed New York City 'deathcare' workers as they collected the bodies of people killed by the coronavirus, and I saw a growing, chaotic, and risky battle' *: this discusses some sensitive material - if you're having a hard time, skip it.“Laughs are exactly as honorable as tears. Laughter and tears are both responses to frustration and exhaustion, to the futility of thinking and striving anymore. I myself prefer to laugh, since there is less cleaning up to do afterward.” - Kurt Vonnegut Jr.