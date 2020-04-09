The Agenda: Racial disparity in SC coronavirus deaths; Dispute over Santee Cooper delays state budget debate

click to enlarge
46 percent of SC dead from coronavirus are African American.
Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
According to SC DHEC, almost half of the South Carolinians who have died due to the coronavirus have been black, despite only making up 27 percent of the state's population. African Americans are disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 based on nationwide statistics. Source: The State
Santee Cooper delays state budget, coronavirus aid.
A dispute over Santee Cooper has snarled the S.C. legislature's fast adoption of a new state budget and coronavirus aid, delaying the $180 million meant to help the state battle the pandemic. Source: Greenville News
Twelve South Carolinians died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most in the state since the pandemic started. Source: SC DHEC
How to pass time in a pandemic.
Books, podcasts, and activities for everyone, including music lovers, news junkies, and tired parents. Source: New York Times Magazine
Furloughed employees can collect unemployment.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order on Wednesday that employees furloughed (even with pay) will be eligible to collect unemployment. Source: P&C
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign yesterday
, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee. Biden's decisive victory in South Carolina helped turn the tide in the race and knocked Sanders from being the front runner. Source: NPR
Mount Pleasant is a coronavirus hot spot.
The town's 586 possible cases of the coronavirus makes up a quarter of the county's outbreak. According to 2017 census data, Mount Pleasant makes up 27 percent of Charleston County. Source: P&C