Before You Go: RiverDogs host virtual opening day; Face masks as a status symbol; Drake's strange, large house

COVID-19 Updates:
Ruta Smith
Thursday afternoon saw a record high of 90 degrees
241 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday by South Carolina DHEC for a total number of 2,792 cases. 313 cases and one death have been confirmed in Charleston County. The total deaths in the state are now up to 67, with four additional deaths confirmed today.
Virtual baseball
: The Charleston RiverDogs
celebrate their opening night at home today, starting at noon with a virtual T-shirt toss. The ceremonial first pitches kick off at 6:55 p.m. and you can catch a re-air of the 2019 opening day game at 7:05 p.m. Minor league baseball hopes to return ... eventually.
What we're reading:
The New York Times
: "The farm-to-table connections comes undone"
The New Yorker
: "What submarine crews and astronauts can teach us about isolation"
The Atlantic
: "Who is going to lead Bernie Sanders' movement now?"
Rolling Stone
: "As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, face masks have become a status symbol"
Time
: "'We learned a lesson.' Zoom's CEO wants you to trust the company again"
Drake's 50,000 square foot Toronto house is ... something. Architectural Digest
has the scoop.
And the rest from Charleston City Paper
:
-Filmed in Charleston, Netflix's OBX premieres on April 15
-Racial disparity in coronavirus deaths
-Anfernee shares what's in his H.Art on new EP
-SC gun stores permitted to remain open as "essential businesses," but many are closing
-Forced online by pandemic, artist Sam Rueter's work featured in international exhibition