The Agenda: SC cases of COVID-19 projected to peak April 24; Estimated 85 percent of cases go unidentified

click to enlarge
-
Provided, SC DHEC
-
Testing for the coronavirus COVID-19
South Carolina's peak of COVID-19 cases is projected to hit peak resource use on April 24, 2020. Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay home — especially this week and next. According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 can first appear two weeks after exposure, so be extra careful to avoid contracting the disease and overwhelming hospitals. Source: Health Data
South Carolina state lawmakers will meet today to consider a resolution to fund the state government beyond July 1 at the same levels as 2019-2020. Source: AP
Health officials are estimating that there are more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19, or that 85 percent of cases are unidentified or untested. In rural counties, as many as 97 percent could be unidentified. Source: The State
Crews are disinfecting the Al Cannon Detention Center after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Source: P&C
Much of the Lowcountry experienced the earliest spring on record according to the USA National Phenology Network. Source: Island Packet
In case you missed it: former Gov. David Beasley survived COVID-19 and now is back fighting hunger with the World Food Programme. Source: Charleston City Paper