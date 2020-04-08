Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

The Agenda: SC cases of COVID-19 projected to peak April 24; Estimated 85 percent of cases go unidentified

S.C. health officials estimate 15,000 cases could be unidentified

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 9:45 AM

South Carolina's peak of COVID-19 cases is projected to hit peak resource use on April 24, 2020. Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay home — especially this week and next. According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 can first appear two weeks after exposure, so be extra careful to avoid contracting the disease and overwhelming hospitals. Source: Health Data

South Carolina state lawmakers will meet today to consider a resolution to fund the state government beyond July 1 at the same levels as 2019-2020. Source: AP

Health officials are estimating that there are more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19, or that 85 percent of cases are unidentified or untested. In rural counties, as many as 97 percent could be unidentified. Source: The State

Crews are disinfecting the Al Cannon Detention Center after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Source: P&C

Much of the Lowcountry experienced the earliest spring on record according to the USA National Phenology Network. Source: Island Packet

In case you missed it: former Gov. David Beasley survived COVID-19 and now is back fighting hunger with the World Food Programme. Source: Charleston City Paper 

