Before You Go: MUSC Wellness Center transforms to COVID-19 patient care site; Franglais rappers; Netflix’s extreme meme-able storytelling

Downtown Charleston streets are truly empty following Gov. McMaster's mandatory stay-at-home order Monday

: 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for a total number of 2,552 cases. The state of South Carolina has performed nearly 25,000 COVID-19 tests, and hospitals statewide are seeing a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23. Three additional Charleston County coronavirus cases today brings the total to 308.: The MUSC Wellness Center is readying their exercise facility with the necessary medical equipment needed for the space to be qualified as a designated care delivery site for COVID-19 patients. MUSC is collaborating with the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create levels of protection for the equipment that cannot be easily moved. MUSC will not, however, open the space as a patient care site until they receive specific orders from the state.: “Franglais rappers push language boundaries in Quebec.”: "Tom Colicchio on where the stimulus falls short for restaurants": “The most-watched show in America is a moral failure.”: “Trade Coffee launches a five pound bag to satisfy consumer demand”: “India’s food supply chain frays as people stay home.”: "More than 50 employees at Lowcountry hospitals have tested positive for the coronavirus"The rest from the City Paper: