Before You Go: MUSC Wellness Center transforms to COVID-19 patient care site; Franglais rappers; Netflix’s extreme meme-able storytelling

COVID-19 updates
Ruta Smith
Downtown Charleston streets are truly empty following Gov. McMaster's mandatory stay-at-home order Monday
: 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control for a total number of 2,552 cases. The state of South Carolina has performed nearly 25,000 COVID-19 tests, and hospitals statewide are seeing a 5.6 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23. Three additional Charleston County coronavirus cases today brings the total to 308.
Treadmills out, hospital beds in
: The MUSC Wellness Center is readying their exercise facility with the necessary medical equipment needed for the space to be qualified as a designated care delivery site for COVID-19 patients. MUSC is collaborating with the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create levels of protection for the equipment that cannot be easily moved. MUSC will not, however, open the space as a patient care site until they receive specific orders from the state.
WHAT WE'RE READING
:
The New York Times
: “Franglais rappers push language boundaries in Quebec.”
Eater
: "Tom Colicchio on where the stimulus falls short for restaurants"
The Atlantic
: “The most-watched show in America is a moral failure.”
Forbes
: “Trade Coffee launches a five pound bag to satisfy consumer demand”
The Wall Street Journal
: “India’s food supply chain frays as people stay home.”
The State
: "More than 50 employees at Lowcountry hospitals have tested positive for the coronavirus"
The rest from the City Paper:
- Charleston's fitness studios and their members have quickly (and graciously) adapted to online offerings
- Local food suppliers and purveyors forge ahead as more restaurants close due to the coronavirus
- Sylloett explores every corner on Ground Zero's short track list
- This summer, the Charleston Museum explores the role of beach fashion through history
- The founder of Charleston's newest kombucha company has big plans for her new company
- Theaters may be closed but you can still catch these current flicks on demand