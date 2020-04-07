The Agenda: MUSC laying off 900 amid financial strain; McMaster's order takes effect today; Possible COVID-19 cases by zip code

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
MUSC is preparing for a surge of coronavirus patients in late April
MUSC said in a statement on Monday that it was laying off 900 employees as it experiences significant financial strain due to COVID-19. Source: MUSC
In case you missed it: Gov. Henry McMaster announced a "work or home" advisory that goes into effect today, Tuesday, at 5 p.m. The limited exceptions are for family visits, exercise, and getting essential goods and services. Source: Charleston City Paper
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control's estimates that there are 2,100 possible cases of COVID-19 in Charleston County. They released an estimate of cases by zip code, with the densely populated 29464 zip code in Mt. Pleasant leading with 336 possible cases. Source: SC DHEC
Heroes Need Masks is helping volunteers find and donate personal protection equipment, including masks and gloves, for MUSC. Source: SC Public Radio
Boeing will temporarily suspend 787 operations at their Charleston facility. Employees who can work from home will continue to do so, but others who are affected will get 10 days pay before being able to use paid time off or filing for unemployment. Source: Live 5
Grocery store workers have begun to die from COVID-19 - one Trader Joe's employee in N.Y., two Walmart employees in Chicago, and a greeter from a Giant in Md. Source: Washington Post
An inmate that contracted COVID-19 in the Al Cannon Detention Center was released Monday afternoon. Source: Live 5